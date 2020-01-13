The government is mulling a list of measures proposed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to tackle overtourism on the popular island of Santorini, Kathimerini understands.

The proposed measures include authorities cutting tickets during peak months for access to the resort of Oia, which draws thousands for its famed sunset views, as well as restrictions on disembarkations from cruise ships and limits on the duration of Airbnb rentals.

Other proposals include an overhaul of town planning regulations to protect the natural environmental and the upgrading of the island’s waste management system including a scheme to ban single-use plastics.

Government officials have already discussed the measures and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to present a set of final proposals by summer.

An explosion in foreign visitors in recent years has made Santorini the only Greek destination to be referred to as an example of so-called hypertourism that has also affected European cities such as Barcelona, Venice and Amsterdam.