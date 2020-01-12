MONDAY

The winter sales begin and will run through February 29.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet with Communist Party General Secretary Dimitris Koutsoumbas.

The Foreign Ministry is to host three-party negotiations between Greece, Cyprus and Israel on expatriate issues.

The 2020 International Conference on Frontiers of Intelligent Manufacturing and Automation (CFIMA 2020) takes place at the Stratos Vassilikos Hotel (114 Michalakoppoulou, Athens). To Wednesday. (Info: www.cfima.org)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) is to publish the December readings of its consumer price index.

TUESDAY

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its November figures on industrial import prices and its December data on motor vehicle licenses.

Listed company Creta Farms holds an extraordinary general shareholders meeting.

WEDNESDAY

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its September statistics on museum and archaeological site attendance, and the November readings of its input and output price indexes in agricultural and livestock production.

Listed enterprises Perseus, Frigoglass, BYTE Computers and Petropoulos hold extraordinary general meetings.

THURSDAY

European Commissioner for Promoting the European Way of Life Margaritis Schinas visits Athens to participate in the Standing Committee on National Defense and Foreign Affairs of the Greek Parliament and meet with Doctors of the World.

The Capsis Hotel in Thessaloniki (16 Monastiriou) will host a Workathlon Hotel Career Day from 9.30 a.m. (Info: workathlon.com)

FRIDAY

The National Development Conference will take place at the Athens Concert Hall with the participation of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the European commissioners for promoting the European way of life, Margaritis Schinas, and for cohesion and reforms, Elisa Ferreira.

E-Kyklos holds an event under the auspices of the General Secretariat of the Council of Europe, titled “The Application of European Court of Human Rights Decisions as A Fundamental Condition for the Respect of the European Convention on Human Rights.” Starts at 5 p.m. at the Electra Palace Hotel (18 Navarchou Nikodimou, Plaka, Athens). The event will have simultaneous translations into Greek and French. (Info: ekyklos.gr)

The 3rd Tourism of Tomorrow Conference organized by Anatolia College will take place at the Makedonia Palace Hotel in Thessaloniki. (Info: www.act.edu)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publicize the findings of its building activity survey for November 2019.

SATURDAY

The Bride Line exhibition opens at the Mediterranean Exhibition Center (MEC) at Paiania, eastern Attica. To January 20. (Info: 210.612.0815, www.eurolineco.gr)

The City of Athens launches its “Eco-Fest Athens 2020: Green Cities, Sustainability, Ecomobility” event at Technopolis in Gazi. To January 20. (Info: www.eco-fest.org)

An event titled “Innovation in Greece and the Entities Supporting It,” co-organized by Bayer, CapsuleT, Skywalker, Startupper, The Foundation and Aephoria, is scheduled to take place at the Athens Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (46 Kefallinias), starting at 10 a.m. (Info: www.ekt.gr)

SUNDAY

Shops across Greece will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (8 p.m. for supermarkets and shopping centers), as is customary on the first Sunday of every retail sales period.

The Greek Distillate exhibition takes place at the Aigli venue in Zappeio, central Athens, from 1 to 8 p.m. (Info: 210.766.0560, www.apostagmata.gr)