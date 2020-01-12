The Finance Ministry is proceeding with the introduction of another 3,000 areas to the system that determines property rates used for tax purposes – known as “objective values.” As a result, property owners in those areas are most likely going to see their Single Property Tax (ENFIA) dues jump this year.

These areas include a number of popular tourism destinations, including Aegean islands as well as some districts that form part of the cities of Athens and Thessaloniki but which have not been included in the system to date.

For instance, the system has not yet incorporated areas in the capital such as Tourkovounia, a section of Psychico, the area around the Sismanoglio Hospital between Maroussi and Melissia, Paradisos in Maroussi, Polydroso (between Halandri and Maroussi) etc.

The same category includes some areas of Thessaloniki, including one at the city’s port, another at Nea Mesimvria, one near the Kaftanzoglio Stadium, the area around the Thessaloniki International Exhibition Center, and Dikastirion Square, among others.

With the inclusion of an additional 3,000 areas in the system in 2020, the government expects to collect additional revenues of 400-500 million euros from property taxation.