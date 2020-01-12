PAOK kept up the chase of Super League leader Olympiakos beating AEK on Sunday in a tightly contested game, after the Reds had comfortably seen off host Lamia.

The champion defeated AEK 1-0 in Thessaloniki thanks to a second-half penalty kick by Adelino Vieirinha, while AEK has some serious complaints from the referee, asking for two penalties. It finished the game reduced to nine men.

Olympiakos stayed one point ahead of PAOK, on 44 points, through a 3-0 win at Lamia. A Youssef El-Arabi hat trick and a Mathieu Valbuena penalty kick forced Lamia's first home loss of the season.

Xanthi beat Volos 3-1 on the road on Saturday to match Aris on fourth, as the Thessaloniki team shared a goalless draw with host Larissa.

Panathinaikos and Atromitos share the sixth spot. The Greens won 3-0 on Sunday at home against struggling Panionios, goals coming from Christos Donis, Federico Macheda and Emanuel Insua, while Atromitos left it till the last minute of injury time to beat host Panetolikos 1-0 on Saturday.

Panetolikos and Panionios are the two bottom teams that will apparently fight it out for the 13th spot that leads to a relegation play-off, while the 14th place leads straight to Super League 2. Panetolikos is on eight points and Panionios on six, while 12th-placed Asteras Tripolis put more clear blue water between itself and the drop zone with a 2-0 victory against OFI at home.