Fire breaks out in Athens orphanage

Fire fighters on Monday put out a blaze that started at an orphanage in the suburb of Ilion, west Athens, early in the morning, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

The blaze started for a yet unknown reason at the second floor of the building located on Agia Triados Street shortly after 2 a.m., the fire service said.

The children housed in the orphanage had already been evacuated and nobody was injured.

Fourteen firemen sent to the scene managed to put out the blaze quickly, but the building suffered damages.