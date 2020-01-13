One dead, two injured in truck-bus collision on national road

One person was killed and two injured on Monday morning in a road accident involving a a truck and a long-distance KTEL bus on the Athens-Lamia national highway, near Inofyta.

According to the police, both vehicles were moving in the direction of Athens when the accident happened at the highway’s 60th kilometre. It also said the KTEL bus had no passengers.

The truck driver died, while a fellow passenger and the driver of the bus were injured.

It was not immediately clear what caused the accident.

The accident caused long bottlenecks in the direction of Athens with traffic police closing off one lane.

Attica’s second highway traffic division is investigating the incident.