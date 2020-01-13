PM to conclude briefing on US trip, meet Cypriot foreign minister

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will complete on Monday a briefing of opposition leaders on the results of his recent trip to the United States, with a meeting with Dimitris Koutsoumbas of the Greek Communist Party (KKE).

The meeting will be held in his office in Parliament. Last Friday he briefed main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras, Movement for Change’s Fofi Gennimata, Greek Solution’s Kyriakos Velopoulos, and MeRA25’s Yanis Varoufakis.

At 5 p.m., Mitsotakis will meet with the Chairman of the Executive of the Jewish Agency for Israel, Isaac Herzog and at 5.30 p.m. he will meet with Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides.