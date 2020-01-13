Eight arrested, 20 detained in Exarchia during police anti-crime operation

Eight people were arrested and 20 were detained in a new police sweep in the neighbourhood of Exarchia, central Athens, on Sunday, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

Six of the arrests were linked to drug-related crimes, while the other two concerned foreign nationals who lacked legal residence permits.

Speaking to the news agency, police sources said the operation is part of the ongoing efforts to tackle crime and “instilling a sense of security” in citizens.