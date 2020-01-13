PM wants to select president with broad acceptance, says gov't spokesman

Government spokesperson Stelios Petsas reiterated on Monday that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis wants to select a person who enjoys broad acceptance among political parties to be the next president.

Asked about the government’s new draft legislation changing electoral law during an interview in private radio station Skai, he said the winning party would be able to form a government on its own with between 37.5 percent and 38 percent of the vote though the exact percentage would depend on the number of parties entering Parliament.



The spokesperson also referred to taxation, saying that the government plans to reduce consumption taxes, but that there are no plans at present to lower the special consumption tax on fuel.