Greek, Cypriot foreign ministers discuss Cyprus issue, regional developments

TAGS: Diplomacy

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is meeting his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides in Athens on Monday to discuss the Cyprus issue, as well regional developments, a foreign ministry announcement said Monday.

Their talks will be followed by an expanded meeting of their respective delegations.

Dendias and Christodoulides will also sign a Memorandum of Understanding for Political Consultations and Technical Cooperation between the two foreign ministries.

