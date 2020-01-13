Greek, Cypriot foreign ministers discuss Cyprus issue, regional developments
Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is meeting his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides in Athens on Monday to discuss the Cyprus issue, as well regional developments, a foreign ministry announcement said Monday.
Their talks will be followed by an expanded meeting of their respective delegations.
Dendias and Christodoulides will also sign a Memorandum of Understanding for Political Consultations and Technical Cooperation between the two foreign ministries.