Greek foreign minister says Turkey’s behaviοr driving country into isolation

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias criticized Turkey’s activities in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean on Monday, saying it is leading Ankara to international isolation.

“We discussed Turkey's illegal actions, which are not limited to Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone,” he told journalists at a joint press conference with visiting Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides.

“Turkey must understand that this behavior is counterproductive and drives it into isolation," he added, noting that he discussed developments in Libya, Iraq, the Cyprus issue and bilateral coordination on an international level.

He reiterated that the memorandum of understanding on maritime borders signed between Turkey and Libya is null and void and will further destabilize Libya and the wider region, adding that it is important for Greece that countries in the region recognize its illegality.

For this reason, Dendias said he will be discussing the issue with the leaderships of Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia in future trips.

On his side, Christodoulides said that a possible ceasefire in Libya will be a positive development noting that Turkey bears some of the responsibility for the situation in the country.

He also called on the European Union to have more of active role in Libya so that “we are not led into a state of affairs like the one in Syria, where the EU is essentially not playing an important role.”

Dendias and Christodoulides also signed a Memorandum of Understanding for Political Consultations and Technical Cooperation between the two foreign ministries.