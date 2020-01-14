Lara Fabian | Athens | February 1

Lara Fabian’s concert that had been originally been planned to take place for December 12 at the Olympic Stadium (OAKA) Indoor Arena in Athens has been rescheduled for February 1. One of the best-selling Belgian artists of all time, with more than 20 million record sales worldwide, the lyric soprano will be putting on a special audiovisual show with songs from her latest album, “Papillon,” as well as older favorites. Tickets for the earlier date will be valid for the new one. If you haven’t purchased your ticket yet, they are available at www.ticketmaster.gr and cost between 30 and 80 euros. The concert starts at 9.30 p.m.



OAKA, Spyrou Loui Avenue, Maroussi, tel 210.683.4773