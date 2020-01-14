Hania Rani | Athens | January 14

KINGA KARPATI

Hania Rani is a composer and musician who splits her life between Warsaw and Berlin. Her compositions for piano were born out of a fascination with the instrument and her desire to interpret its sound and harmonic possibilities in their entirety and in her own way. She will be performing songs from her debut solo album, “Esja,” released last year, at the Parnassos Literary Society in Athens on Tuesday, January 14. Tickets, which start from 18 euros, can be purchased online at www.viva.gr. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the concert starts at 9 p.m.

Parnassos Literary Society 8 Karytsi Square, tel 210.322.1917, www.lsparnas.gr