Anti-abortion posters taken down from Athens metro

Anti-abortion posters were taken down from metro stations in Athens Monday after an intervention by the Transport Ministry which deemed them an affront to women’s rights.



The two-week campaign, which was paid for by the Afiste Me na Zisw (Let Me Live) activist group, was denounced by ministry officials, who said that the metro is no place for “advertising activity that infringes on the rights of social groups, and especially those of women.” Officials also said the ministry will conduct an investigation.



In a statement the ministry also hit out at the Athens urban rail transport company STASY, which is responsible for the metro’s operation and its commercial policy.



“The control and approval of the content of advertisements posted in areas of the metro is the sole responsibility of STASY,” the ministry said, adding that “this responsibility must be exercised with social consideration.”