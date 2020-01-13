Pyatt praises Mitsotakis visit to US as extremely successful

US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt on Monday described as extremely successful last week's visit to the US by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and said the upshot of the visit was the best possible.

In comments to reporters, Pyatt said the two countries should build on strong bilateral relations and positive momentum, adding that Greece and the US have reached a point at which their interests converge to a great degree.

Pyatt made extensive reference to Mitsotakis' appearance at the Atlantic Council in Washington, saying that it was an excellent example of how a leader can present his country's positions on key issues at such influential think tanks.

Greece is today seen less as a source of problems than of solutions, he added.

Underlining the importance of personal relations in diplomacy, Pyatt described Mitsotakis as a smart and reliable interlocutor who was focused on solutions and dedicated to market-oriented reforms.

The ambassador also referred to Mitsotakis' meetings with American entrepreneurs, saying that he heard from several American companies who were encouraged by his messages.