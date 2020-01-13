NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Greece aiming to lure thousands of foreign students by 2024

TAGS: Education

Education Minister Niki Kerameus has expressed hope that about 40,000 to 50,000 foreign students from China and other non-European Union countries will be taking part in English-language courses in archaeology, history and the literature of ancient Greece at the University of Athens by 2024.

Kerameus told the Financial Times in an interview she wants Greek universities to be outward-looking and to attract students using the country’s cultural and historical riches.

“During past years Greek universities have been inward-looking institutions. We want to internationalize them and render them a hub for [tertiary] education in Southeast Europe,” she said.

“We are working with academic institutions, with governments and through personal contacts at universities abroad,” she added.

