One grieving mother supports another at murder trial

Koula Armoutidou (l), the mother of 21-year-old Eleni Topaloudi who was raped and murdered on Rhodes last year, is seen being comforted Monday by Magda Fyssa, the mother of Pavlos Fyssas, a 34-year-old rapper who was slain by a member of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party in 2013. The trial of the two young men accused of Topaloudi’s murder began with the deposition of the victim’s father, who said the parents of the accused should be in the dock for not taking action over their sons’ aggressive behavior. Armoutidou also blamed the families of the accused, suggesting they helped cover up the murder. [InTime News]