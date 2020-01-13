Inspectors crack down on tax dodging

Tax inspectors have identified 19 cases of tax evasion so far this month, with hidden revenues from the last few years adding up to 23 million euros, the independent Authority for Public Revenue announced on Monday.



Among the companies found this year to have concealed their takings from the authorities has been a wholesale tobacco enterprise in Evia, central Greece, which declared zero revenues in the financial years 2016 and 2017.



However, the tax inspectors have now discovered evidence that the company’s gross revenues from sales amounted to 5.8 million euros in 2016 and 5.5 million euros in 2017.