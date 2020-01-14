How would we react if pelting stones at passers-by from a balcony were to qualify as a misdemeanor assault?



If we were to agree that this is unacceptable, then we should also not tolerate the fact that police officers recently became the target of a similar attack and yet the perpetrators were able to walk free as if they posed no risk to the rest of society.



For it would suggest that it is OK to treat policemen as human targets.



The Greek authorities should look carefully into these incidents. And if there is a legal gap, they must make sure it is addressed.