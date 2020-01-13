Reduction of solidarity levy will come first this year

The reduction of the solidarity levy will be the first tax break of 2020 and will ease the burden on medium and high incomes, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday at an event which formed part of last month’s 30th Greek Economic Summit of the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce.

Speaking with the chamber’s head, Nikos Bakatselos, Mitsotakis further said that unless the tax of labor is reduced, "we will undermine the competitiveness of the Greek economy."

He appeared certain that the timetable for the development of the Elliniko plot will be adhered to, with works starting in the first quarter of the year.