Olympiakos announced on Sunday the return of Giorgos Bartzokas to its bench after the dismissal of caretaking Kestutis Kemzura.

Bartzokas – the first Greek coach ever to win the Euroleague, with Olympiakos in 2013 – was presented by the Olympiakos presidents, Giorgos and Panagiotis Angelopoulos.

“Olympiakos is the club everyone would want to work at. This was not an emotional decision but a professional one,” stated Bartzokas, who had the first training session with the Reds on Sunday.

Panathinaikos, Olympiakos’s archrival – though this year only in the Euroleague – returned to winning ways in the Basket League trouncing Lavrio 105-74 at home on Sunday.

AEK and Promitheas Patras remain tied in second, as AEK fought off the challenge of Kolossos on Rhodes (79-70) and Promitheas braved a number of injuries to beat Ionikos away (73-69).

Aris scored a precious home win over crosstown rival Iraklis with a 69-63 score and is once again tied at the bottom of the table with PAOK, that went down 95-85 at Larissa that is on a roll.

Peristeri stayed in fourth seeing off visiting Rethymno 71-61, with Ifaistos on fifth thanks to its hard-fought 79-74 victory over Panionios on Limnos.