Ministers sign MoU to move biggest prison to west Attica

The ministries of National Defense and Citizen Protection on Monday signed a memorandum of cooperation towards finalizing the move of Athens' largest jail complex at Korydallos district to an old NATO base in the region of Aspropyrgos, western Attica.

Ownership of the new property site that will become the capital's new main prison was transferred to the Citizen Protection ministry under a relevant law, while a special research unit of the Defense ministry will contribute to the technical planning.



The new site covers around 9 hectares and has been deemed to be the most appropriate for the relocation of the prison though security is expected to be improved following a series of breaches at Korydallos.

Moving Korydallos prison away from central Athens is a long-standing demand by residents and one of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ pre-election promises.

[ANA-MPA]