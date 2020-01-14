One injured in apartment fire in Athens suburb

One person was injured in a fire that started inside a first-floor apartment in the northern Athenian suburb of Melissia on Tuesday afternoon.

The unidentified person was created for breathing difficulties at a local hospital.

Another four people were rescued by firemen from a second-floor balcony. None of them was injured.

Authorities could not immediately say what may have caused the blaze in the building at the corner of Kalampoki and Dimokratias Streets.