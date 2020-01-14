Brexit bill amendment to help non-EU businesspeople invest in Greece

An amendment facilitating investments by foreign entrepreneurs from non-EU countries was tabled in parliament on Tuesday.

The amendment is attached to the foreign ministry's draft law entitled "Regulations for the UK's withdrawal from the European Union" and introduces a new type of entry visa, the Airport Transit Visa (ATV).

A report by the General Accounting Office on the amendment said that it also establishes a "Business Invitation" form for extending an invitation to a third-country national with the assumption of responsibility and provision of accommodation for the purposes of granting a Schengen visa.

This will be used as a supporting document for examining requests for a business or professional visa, in the case that interested third country citizens are not able to certify the specific requirements by themselves.

The amendment also foresees penalties - fines and imprisonment - for persons that invite a foreign national using a "Business Invitation" with aim of violating migration law and the provisions of Schengen.

