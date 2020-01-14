Dimitris Kalantzis Quintet | Athens | January 15

The Half Note in downtown Athens presents the Dimitris Kalantzis Quintet in a jazz tribute to Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis. The quintet is made up of Dimitris Kalantzis on the piano, Takis Paterelis on saxophone, Dimitris Papadopoulos on trumpet, Alex-Drakos Ktistakis on drums and Giorgos Georgiadis on bass. Doors open at 8.30 p.m. and the concert starts an hour later. The entrance price is 10 euros/person for a seat at the bar and 15 euros for a table. For more information and bookings, visit www.halfnote.gr or www.viva.gr.

Half Note Jazz Club, 17 Trivonianou, tel 210.921.3310