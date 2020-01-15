Junkermann | Athens | To April 12

Dimitri Tarlow’s theater adaptation of M. Karagatsis’ “Junkermann” comes to the Poreia Theater @ Victoria in Athens for a second season after a resoundingly successful 2018-19. “Junkermann” tells the story of the rise and fall of a Finnish nobleman who flees Russia after the revolution and finds himself in Piraeus, Greece, where he reinvents a life for himself and climbs the social ladder. “Junkermann” is considered by many as a “Greek Great Gatsby.” This season’s cast differs slightly from the previous one in key roles, with Yannis Stankoglou in the role of Vasili Karlovic Junkermann. The performance runs Wednesdays through Sundays and will be accompanied by English surtitles on the following dates: January 23, February 6 and 20, March 5 and 19 and April 2. Ticket prices range from 14 to 25 euros. For more information and bookings, visit www.viva.gr or poreiatheatre.com.



Poreia Theater @ Victoria, 3 Trikorfon, tel 210.821.0991