WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Mute | Athens | January 27 - February 11

TAGS: On Stage

After selling out the Neos Kosmos Theater, actor Giorgos Chrysostomou’s unique one-man show, “Mute,” moves to the larger Jenny Karezi Theater for a series of twice-weekly performances on Mondays and Tuesdays until February 11. The show is set in 1998 Thessaloniki and is inspired by Chrysostomou’s life. Performances start at 9 p.m. Tickets cost 18 euros. For more information and bookings, visit www.viva.gr.


Jenny Karezi Theater, 3 Academias, tel 210.363.6144

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 