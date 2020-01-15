Mute | Athens | January 27 - February 11

After selling out the Neos Kosmos Theater, actor Giorgos Chrysostomou’s unique one-man show, “Mute,” moves to the larger Jenny Karezi Theater for a series of twice-weekly performances on Mondays and Tuesdays until February 11. The show is set in 1998 Thessaloniki and is inspired by Chrysostomou’s life. Performances start at 9 p.m. Tickets cost 18 euros. For more information and bookings, visit www.viva.gr.



Jenny Karezi Theater, 3 Academias, tel 210.363.6144