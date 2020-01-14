NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Pyatt briefs SYRIZA cadres on outcome of Mitsotakis visit to US

TAGS: Diplomacy

In a note on Twitter on Tuesday, US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt stressed the importance of boosting Greek-US ties and “continuing to build on our strong bilateral relationship, including on defense, security, energy and investment” following talks with prominent SYRIZA cadres Nikos Pappas and Giorgos Katrougalos.

The envoy met with the SYRIZA officials to brief them on last week's visit to the US by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. 

