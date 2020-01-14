Father runs over daughter in northern Greece

A 38-year-old man fatally injured his 2-year-old daughter Tuesday after accidentally running her over with his pickup truck in the village of Paliouri near Halkidiki, northern Greece, local reports said.



The incident occurred at around 1.20 p.m. in the yard of the family’s home.



Although the girl was swiftly dispatched to the hospital, medics declared her to be dead on arrival.



An investigation was launched into the exact circumstances of the incident.