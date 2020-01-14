Thessaloniki professor, 53, commits suicide
Police in Thessaloniki Tuesday were investigating the apparent suicide of a 53-year-old professor who was found dead at his desk at the Aristotle University’s School of Veterinary Medicine earlier in the day.
According to local news website thestival.gr, the 53-year-old died of self-inflicted injuries from a sharp instrument.
He left a note expressing his love for his family, according to the website.