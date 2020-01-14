Ex top corruption prosecutor hits out at former minister

Greece’s former top corruption prosecutor Eleni Raikou, who quit her post in 2017 over alleged political interference in the Novartis bribery investigation, on Tuesday reportedly described former alternate justice minister Dimitris Papangelopoulos as “the definition of lawlessness.”

Testifying before a parliamentary committee probing possible intervention by the former minister in the probe, Raikou reportedly accused Papangelopoulos of pressing her to fabricate evidence.

“He wanted politicians here and now,” she said. Her refusal prompted him to devise a plan for her “moral extermination,” she alleged.

Responding, Papangelopoulos accused Raikou of using “dirty lies” to try and save herself.