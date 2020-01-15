Greek-American murder case grips attention of US media

The estranged husband of a missing mother of five, Fotis Dulos (center), has been the focus of intense media scrutiny since last week when he was arraigned on murder and kidnapping charges by Stamford Superior Court in the US state of Connecticut. Greek-American Dulos had been previously charged with evidence tampering. He was arraigned even though the body of his wife Jennifer has not been found. She has been missing since May 24. Prosecutions for murder without a corpse are extremely rare. [Erik Trautmann/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, pool]