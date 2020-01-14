Electricity consumers will have to shoulder a 300-million-euro power theft bill.

That was the cost faced by power suppliers, mainly Public Power Corporation, as a result of people illegally gaining access to and using the power network in 2018; a similar figure is estimated for 2019 too, according to a study compiled by the country’s grid operator DEDDIE and announced by the Regulatory Authority for Energy.

RAE said power theft amounted to 4.1 percent of the total energy that entered the system in 2018, up from 3.2 percent in 2017.