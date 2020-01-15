Greek FM Dendias visiting Morocco

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will meet with officials from the Moroccan government in the capital city of Rabat on Wednesday.



Dendias will be meeting with his counterpart, Nasser Bourita, with the President of the House of Representatives, Habib El Malki, and with the President of the Moroccan government Saad Eddine El Othmani.



The current situation in Libya and other regional issues will be at the center of talks, according to the foreign affairs ministry. [ANA-MPA]