SYRIZA slams gov’t over Berlin snub

Leftist SYRIZA opposition has attacked the government after Greece was left out of a Libya peace conference to be held in Berlin on Sunday.



The German foreign ministry said leaders and heads of state from 12 countries and four multinational organizations, including the United Nations, had been invited to the conference. SYRIZA reacted describing the event as “another setback for our country’s foreign policy.”



The party of ex-prime minister Alexis Tsipras added that “Greece had participated at the highest level in the previous international conference on Libya in Palermo,” which was held in November 2018.



Alluding to government remarks that Turkish provocations in the region have isolated Ankara, SYRIZA said, “it is probably not Turkey that is isolated from the international community but Greece, as it is absent from a crucial process that now concerns its sovereign rights.”