Greek fishermen make fresh allegations about Turkish harassment
Greek fishermen have reportedly been harassed by a Turkish Coast Guard vessel inside Greece’s territorial waters.
Video footage shared by Antenna TV Wednesday shows Turkish Coast Guard members on an inflatable vessel trying to intimidate the Greek fishing boat off the southeastern Aegean island of Kalymnos.
One of the Greek fishermen can be heard shouting, “This is Greece, not Turkey.”
The incident took place Tuesday, according to the report.