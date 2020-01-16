Emmanuel Saridakis | Athens | January 16

Greek jazz pianist Emmanuel Saridakis presents “The Dance of the Maenads,” a musical-narrative project inspired by Greek mythology, at the Half Note jazz club in Mets on Thursday, January 16. The Maenads were the female followers of Dionysus, the Greek god of wine and the grape harvest also known for his “orgia,” euphoric rituals that included wine, dancing and animal sacrifices, during which participants entered a state of ecstatic frenzy. The concert starts at 9.30 p.m, and doors open one hour earlier. For more information and bookings, visit www.halfnote.gr or www.viva.gr.



Half Note, 17 Trivonianou, Mets, tel 210.921.3310