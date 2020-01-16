WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Emmanuel Saridakis | Athens | January 16

TAGS: Music

Greek jazz pianist Emmanuel Saridakis presents “The Dance of the Maenads,” a musical-narrative project inspired by Greek mythology, at the Half Note jazz club in Mets on Thursday, January 16. The Maenads were the female followers of Dionysus, the Greek god of wine and the grape harvest also known for his “orgia,” euphoric rituals that included wine, dancing and animal sacrifices, during which participants entered a state of ecstatic frenzy. The concert starts at 9.30 p.m, and doors open one hour earlier. For more information and bookings, visit www.halfnote.gr or www.viva.gr.

Half Note, 17 Trivonianou, Mets, tel 210.921.3310

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 