BYS Trio | Athens | January 16-17

The BYS Trio, a jazz tribute band created by Greek double bass player Chrysostomos Boukalis in honor of the late Charlie Haden, will perform as part of the Jazzoo series of events at The Zoo in the northern Athens suburb of Halandri on January 16 and 17. The band plays compositions by Haden as well as others that featured in the American bandleader’s repertoire. Haden started his career as a member of the legendary Ornette Coleman Quartet and helped boost the role of the double bass in jazz improvisations. He was a politically active man, so much that he created the Liberation Music Orchestra, which blended experimental big band jazz with the folk songs of the Spanish Civil War, creating powerfully original work of musical/political activism. The concert begins at 9.30 p.m on Thursday and at 12.30 a.m. on Friday night. Admission costs 10 euros. For more information and bookings, visit thezoo.gr or www.viva.gr.



The Zoo, 62 Sarantaporou, Halandri, tel 210.674.5375