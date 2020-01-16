WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Orient Express with Korina Legaki | Athens | To April 24

TAGS: Music

Every Friday, Greek vocalist Korina Legaki sings much-loved works from the Greek and international repertoires at the Treno sto Rouf theater at the Rouf railway station in the downtown Athens district of the same name. The venue serves food and drinks in the enchanting setting of an original Orient Express wagon. The performance begins at 9.30 p.m. Admission costs 15 euros. For more information and bookings, visit www.viva.gr.

To Treno sto Rouf, Rouf Railway Station, Konstantinoupoleos & Amfipoleos, tel 210.529.8922, 693.760.4988

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 