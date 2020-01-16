Orient Express with Korina Legaki | Athens | To April 24

Every Friday, Greek vocalist Korina Legaki sings much-loved works from the Greek and international repertoires at the Treno sto Rouf theater at the Rouf railway station in the downtown Athens district of the same name. The venue serves food and drinks in the enchanting setting of an original Orient Express wagon. The performance begins at 9.30 p.m. Admission costs 15 euros. For more information and bookings, visit www.viva.gr.



To Treno sto Rouf, Rouf Railway Station, Konstantinoupoleos & Amfipoleos, tel 210.529.8922, 693.760.4988