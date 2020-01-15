German official says Libya summit will not discuss maritime borders

The summit that will be held in Berlin this Sunday to try to find a path to peace for Libya will not discuss a contentious deal signed between Turkey and Libya on maritime borders, a German Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday, responding to a question on why Greece was not invited to the conference, despite its request to participate.

Rainer Breul said the German government “fully understands” Athens' concerns over Libya and specifically the issue of maritime borders, but declined to comment on the criteria that formed the list of participants in the conference.

The Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas revealed on Tuesday that Athens had asked to attend the summit on January 19, saying, the government “wants to be involved in any initiative in the search for a political solution.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's office announced later on Tuesday that Berlin has invited Fayez al-Sarraj, who heads the U.N.-supported administration in Tripoli, Gen. Khalifa Hifter of the rival Libyan National Army, as well as officials from the United States, Russia, Britain, France, China, United Arab Emirates, Turkey as well as several African and Arab countries.