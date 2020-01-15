Concern over sharp rise in flu deaths

Medical experts have called on people to observe caution in preventing the spread of flu after official figures on Wednesday pointed to seven deaths over the past week.

Only one death had been recorded this flu season, in the first week of January.

Representatives of the National Health Organization said they could not rule out a larger toll when the weekly total is officially announced today. Concerns had peaked last week when reports emerged of a tripling in the number of visits to doctors by patients with flu-like symptoms.

Doctors advise those with flu symptoms to remain home and recommend the frequent washing of hands to avoid the spread of germs.