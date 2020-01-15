NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Thessaloniki police search for armed raiders

TAGS: Crime

Police in Thessaloniki Wednesday were seeking the perpetrators behind a street kiosk heist in the northern port city in the early hours of the morning.

According to the police, the robbery was carried out by two masked assailants, one of whom was wielding a gun.

The perpetrators fled with an undetermined sum in takings as well as sundry goods.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 