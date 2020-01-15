Thessaloniki police search for armed raiders
Online
Police in Thessaloniki Wednesday were seeking the perpetrators behind a street kiosk heist in the northern port city in the early hours of the morning.
According to the police, the robbery was carried out by two masked assailants, one of whom was wielding a gun.
The perpetrators fled with an undetermined sum in takings as well as sundry goods.
There were no reports of any injuries.