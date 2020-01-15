Congresspersons call on US and UNSC members to continue supporting peace efforts in Cyprus

The United States and the other members of the UN Security Council must continue to support peacemaking efforts in Cyprus, Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY) and Congressman Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), co-chairs of the bipartisan Congressional Caucus on Hellenic Caucus stressed.

The two officials met on Tuesday with UN Special Representative Elizabeth Spehar to discuss ongoing peacemaking efforts in Cyprus.

Following the meeting, the two Members issued a joint statement noting that in the meeting with Spehar, one fundamental remains abundantly clear; the United States and the other members of the UN Security Council must continue to support peacemaking efforts in Cyprus.

“We, and the Congressional Caucus on Hellenic Issues, strongly support continued dialogue through the UN as a way to peace", they pointed out.

During their meeting, they told the Special Representative that while they are supportive of her efforts and those of Greece, they are deeply troubled that Turkish President Erdogan has acted as a barrier to peace.

"President Erdogan has a real opportunity to promote peace on Cyprus, but only if he ceases his escalatory and inflammatory actions in the Eastern Mediterranean. We remain hopeful and committed that all the stakeholders can come together to achieve peace in Cyprus – a nation that has been needlessly separated and living with foreign troops in their home since 1974,” they said.

[Kathimerini Cyprus]