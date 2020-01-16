BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
OTE to launch voluntary exit programs for 1,400 employees

VANGELIS MANDRAVELIS

While talks between the management and the unionists at OTE are resuming on Thursday, aiming at the signing of a new collective labor contract, it appears the Deutsche Telekom-owned group is entering a fresh period of shrinking both its staff and its operation costs.

Sources say the telecommunication giant is planning two voluntary redundancy programs for this year: The first will take place next month and concern 400 workers, followed by a second in the fall, concerning some 1,000 employees that have worked for many years but are not yet close to retiring.

