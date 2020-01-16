While talks between the management and the unionists at OTE are resuming on Thursday, aiming at the signing of a new collective labor contract, it appears the Deutsche Telekom-owned group is entering a fresh period of shrinking both its staff and its operation costs.

Sources say the telecommunication giant is planning two voluntary redundancy programs for this year: The first will take place next month and concern 400 workers, followed by a second in the fall, concerning some 1,000 employees that have worked for many years but are not yet close to retiring.