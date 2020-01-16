The prime minister’s nomination of top judge Katerina Sakellaropoulou to become Greece’s next president is undoubtedly a historic step forward for the country.

At the same time, it is also a golden opportunity for all the political forces represented in the Greek Parliament to send out a loud and clear message, not only of unity but also of a collective recovery of the country.

A universal vote in favor of Greece’s first ever female president will symbolize the start of a new era for the country, and signify that our democracy has not only survived and is thriving, but that it has also matured and is improving.