Dendias discusses Libya with Moroccan counterpart

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias (2nd from r) holds talks with Morocco’s Parliament Speaker Habib El Malki (l) in Rabat on Wednesday during his tour of Maghreb countries to discuss the Libya crisis and regional issues. He also met with his counterpart Nasser Bourita. Given its concern over the maritime border pact between Libya and Turkey, Greece is reportedly dismayed that it was not invited to Sunday’s Berlin conference on Libya. A German Foreign Ministry spokesman said Wednesday that the conference will not discuss the deal but did not comment on the criteria used to invite participants. [ANA-MPA/Foreign Ministry/Haris Akriviadis]