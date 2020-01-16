Low visibility delays flight to Thessaloniki airport

A flight from Athens to Thessaloniki was delayed by two hours on Thursday due to low visibility at the northern port city’s international airport, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

Greece’s National Meteorological Service (EMY) said fog at the airport limits visibility to 100 meters creating problems for landing aircraft. It expects visibility to gradually improve after 10 a.m.

Giannis Papazoglou, a spokesperson for Fraport Greece who manages the airport, told ANA-MPA that the flight from Athens should have landed in Makedonia airport at 8 a.m., but has yet to depart the capital’s airport.

The flight will receive the green light if the weather permits it, he added.