National Archaeological Museum to get major overhaul

Plans for a major overhaul of the National Archaeological Museum (NAM), Greece's largest museum devoted to Ancient Greek art, are entering the final stretch in 2020, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said at an event held Wednesday.

"The aim is not only a major expansion of the museum in the basement, which will allow its valuable collections to be displayed in an excellent way and according to international standards, but also to give the museum a breather by linking it with [the former hotel Acropol Palace] and through its joint operation with the Metsovio Polytechnic of Athens," the minister said.

According to Mendoni, the government believes that an overhaul of NAM will lead to a revival of the centre of Athens along Patission Street, from Omonia up to Fokionos Negri, similar to the one brought about by the unification of Athens' archaeological sites or the opening of the new Acropolis Museum.