Man arrested over shooting of 79-year-old in Crete

Police on Thursday arrested a 51-year-old man who is accused of shooting dead a 79-year-old man and injuring his wife after an argument in a rural area of Iraklio, in the northern coast of Crete.

According to the police, the suspect shot the victim after a brif conversation that took place in the municipality of Festos.

The suspect then turned his weapon towards the victim’s house and fired, injuring his 65-year-old wife. The woman was transferred to a hospital in Iraklio.

The 51-year-old also fired towards a nearby house in which three underage locals lived without injuring anyone. The suspect then fled in a car but he was soon apprehended by police.

It was not clear what led to the shooting.

Officers who arrived at the scene of the crime found none bullet casings and a raid in the suspect’s house produced a handgun, two magazines, 69 cartridges and two knives.

The suspect will be led before a prosecutor in Iraklio.