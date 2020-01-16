Tsipras says SYRIZA will back Sakellaropoulou’s nomination for president

Main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras said on Thursday SYRIZA will vote in favor of Katerina Sakellaropoulou’s candidacy for the presidency, describing it as an “act of responsibility” by his party.

“We will give an opportunity to the new President of the Republic to be elected by a large majority, as it is required for anyone who assumes the heavy responsibility…to express the unity of our people and our democracy for the next five years,” he said in a televised address.

“Our positive vote to Katerina Sakellaropoulou is not a PR stunt but a conscious choice, because it is linked, not only to the responsible stance we always take towards the institutions, but also to our values,” he added.

The leader of the main opposition praised Sakellaropoulou for “vigorously serving justice” and “protecting individual rights and the religious neutrality of the state.”

At the same time, Tsipras blasted Mitsotakis for committing a “major mistake” and not renewing the term of the incumbent, Prokopis Pavlopoulos, whom he described as successful.

SYRIZA's endorsement of the nomination means that Sakellaropoulou has – so far – secured the vote of 244 lawmakers in the 300-seat Parliament and will be elected to the presidency in the first round of voting.